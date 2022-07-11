Middlesbrough have accepted an offer from Argentine giants Boca Juniors for midfielder Martin Payero.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a return to his native Argentina this summer, despite only having linked up with Middlesbrough last summer on a three-year contract.

He played just 532 minutes of Championship football over the course of the campaign and was largely overlooked after the turn of the year.

Payero is now set to head back to his native Argentina as, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Boca Juniors have an agreement with Middlesbrough.

They will take Payero back to his homeland on a one-year loan after seeing their proposal accepted.

The loan deal is free of charge for Boca Juniors and they will also hold a clause in the agreement allowing them to buy Payero at the end of the period.

Payero came through the youth ranks at Banfield in his native Argentina and will now look to get his career back on track.

He will strengthen a Boca Juniors side who have not won any of their last five games across all competitions and also sit in mid-table in the Argentine top flight following seven matches.