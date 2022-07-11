Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is of the opinion that Nottingham Forest are getting an excellent player after Omar Richards completed his move to the club.

Richards joined Bayern Munich last summer from Reading, as understudy for Alphonso Davies, and made 12 Bundesliga appearances for the club.

After winning promotion back to Premier League, Steve Cooper was eager to expand his left-back options this summer and saw Richards as a perfect fit for his squad.

The sporting director of Bayern Munich is of the view that Nottingham Forest have acquired an excellent player in the form of 24-year-old after he signed on a four-year deal with the club.

Salihamidzic revealed that Richards was eager to join Nottingham Forest because he saw the chance to establish himself as a regular starter for the Tricky Trees..

“It was Omar’s wish that we allow him to join Nottingham Forest”, Salihamidzic told Bayern Munich’s official site.

“He sees the opportunity to become a first-team regular at a Premier League club in his home country.

“Forest are getting a very good player and a lovely guy, who will forge ahead.

“We wish him all the best.”

Richards will join Cooper’s squad before Tuesday’s pre-season friendly match against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.