Southampton are looking to reinforce their midfield further with the potential signing of Everton target Harry Winks, according to the Daily Mail.

Winks made 30 appearances in all competitions for Spurs during the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal and laying on two assists.

The central midfielder found himself on the periphery of the first team picture at Tottenham following Antonio Conte’s arrival, as the Italian tactician preferred the pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Winks has a contract that is slated to keep him in north London until the summer of 2024, but it is unlikely he will find himself front and centre of Conte’s plans given the acquisition of Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp’s return from injury.

Everton are interested in signing Winks, with Toffees boss Frank Lampard an admirer, but they now face competition from the south coast.

The Toffees finished last season in 16th place in the Premier League table and the Saints finished just a point above in 15th.

Southampton have already moved to reinforce their midfield this summer, with the additions of Joe Aribo from Rangers and Romeo Lavia from Manchester City.

Everton have only added centre-back and free agent James Tarkowski to their squad this summer.

Lampard’s side were poised to offer Winks a lifeline to restart his career, but now will have to fight it out with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team to sign the midfielder.