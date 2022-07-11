Jack Clarke has explained why he picked Sunderland over other options to leave Tottenham Hotspur, insisting the Black Cats felt like the right club to join.

Clarke made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats during a loan last term, scoring one goal and laying on four assists, including the assist for the equaliser that took Sunderland to the League One playoff final.

It was the fourth loan move for the 21-year-old winger since he joined Tottenham from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 and his stock remains high in the second tier.

Clarke confessed to enjoying his spell with Sunderland in League One and believes he made the right choice by returning on a permanent basis this summer, ignoring interest from eight other Championship clubs.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season”, Clarke told Sunderland’s official site.

“It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey.

“We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season.”

The versatile winger, at home on either flank, has played in the Championship before with Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City, and will look to hit the ground running in the next campaign.

Sunderland achieved promotion to the Championship after a four-season hiatus via a playoff win over Wycombe Wanderers last season following their relegation to League One in the 2017/18 season.