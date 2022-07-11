Sunderland have made a loan offer for Troy Parrott and are continuing talks with Tottenham Hotspur over move for him, according to the Northern Echo.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil is keen to bolster his attack as his side gear up for a season back in the Championship.

Sunderland secured the permanent signature of Jack Clarke from Tottenham last week but they have not finished their transfer business with the north London giants.

The Wearside giants have zeroed in on Spurs striker Parrott as they look to add support and competition for their first-choice hitman Ross Stewart.

And Sunderland have gone in with a loan offer to take Parrott to the Stadium of Light for the upcoming season.

However, the 20-year-old is currently part of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of South Korea, and as such no decision has been taken on his immediate future.

In addition to Sunderland, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers also are keen on taking Parrott on loan for next term.

It remains to be seen where Parrott will end up playing next season as he is currently not short of suitors should he decide to leave Tottenham.