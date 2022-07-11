Sunderland target Jack Rudoni is to complete a move to the Black Cats’ Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, according to the South London Press.

Rudoni impressed with his performances at AFC Wimbledon last season, although he was unable to prevent his side suffering relegation to League Two.

A host of clubs have been looking at signing Rudoni this summer, including Sunderland, who got an up-close look at the 21-year-old in both of their League One meetings with AFC Wimbledon last term.

Rudoni though is not moving to Sunderland this summer and is instead heading to another Championship club in the shape of Huddersfield.

Last season’s Championship playoff finalists have agreed a fee with AFC Wimbledon for Rudoni.

The midfielder is now poised to undergo a medical with Huddersfield as he closes in on the move.

Rudoni departs AFC Wimbledon having made over 100 appearances for the club.

The midfielder will now look to kick on with his development at Huddersfield and help the club mount another strong push for promotion to the Premier League.