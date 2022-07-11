Celtic winger James Forrest is of the opinion that in order for his club to compete with Rangers for the title in the forthcoming season, they must improve on their performance from the previous year.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Hoops and has significantly aided one of the most prosperous phases in the club’s history.

In the previous campaign, Forrest made 32 appearances for the team and scored four goals, including the match winning goal against St. Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, a competition which they won.

The Scottish international is of the view that not much separated Celtic and Rangers in the previous two seasons in the Scottish Premiership and his side must outperform last year’s effort to better the Gers in the next campaign.

“It was the same when they won the league the year before”, Forrest told the Evening Times.

“We had a big turnaround in players with the amount that left and then new players coming in.

“I think over the last two seasons Celtic and Rangers have been really close, so I think this year it’s going to be the same.

“We’re going to have to kick on and do more than we did last year.

“You’ve got to go into the season that way.

“You can’t really focus on anyone else, you just have to keep improving yourself.”

Forrest is eyeing up his 13th campaign with the Hoops and Celtic will begin their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen on 31st July.