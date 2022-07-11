West Ham United have had a second bid rejected by Lille for Belgian defensive midfielder Amadou Onana and are now considering alternatives, according to Sky Sports News.

Onana made 41 appearances in all competitions for Les Dogues during the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals, laying on one assist while receiving only two cautions and one sending off.

Lille, fresh from winning the Ligue 1 title, could not keep hold of their perch atop French football as they finished last season in tenth place, but topped a Champions League group consisting of Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Red Bull Salzburg.

The Hammers had a bid of €23m turned down for Onana initially a week ago with Lille unwilling to sanction the sale of the 20-year-old midfielder.

Lille fielded a second improved bid from the Hammers for Onana, thought to be in the region of €30m, and promptly rejected it, given the asking price for the Belgian is set at €40m.

The London side have yet to close the door on the potential signing of the Belgium international, but are looking at other options.

West Ham United sent Alex Kral, who barely featured last season, back to parent club Spartak Moscow upon the completion of his loan spell and Mark Noble to retirement, and have only secured the signing of Flynn Downes in the engine room.

With Lille’s signing of a defensive midfielder in Jonas Martin from Rennes confirmed, it remains to be seen how long they can resist the Hammers’ overtures or if any overtures are forthcoming.