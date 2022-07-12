Antonio Conte is yet to take a call on the future of defender Japhet Tanganga who has attracted interest from Southampton and Bournemouth, according to the Daily Express.

The 23-year-old defender featured just eleven times in the 2021/22 campaign and missed the second half of the season due to a knee injury.

His future at Tottenham is under the scanner due to the options Conte has for his backline and the defender has been linked with a move away.

AC Milan are interested in taking him to Italy, while Bournemouth and Southampton want to keep Tanganga in the Premier League.

But it has been claimed that Conte is yet to take a decision on whether he wants to keep the defender in his squad next season.

The Tottenham boss is an admirer of the centre-back but is aware of the options he has in his squad.

Tanganga is unlikely to play regularly if he is kept at Tottenham heading into the new campaign.

Conte wants to assess the defender during the pre-season before making a decision on his future.

The defender is keen to play regular football and may be likely to favour a move if he does not receive assurances from Conte.