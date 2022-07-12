Arsenal’s financial demands are a stumbling block as Fulham push to sign Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno on loan this summer.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was relegated to number 2 to Aaron Ramsdale last season and the Gunners have also signed Matt Turner this summer.

The north London club have been hoping to offload him and Fulham are interested in getting their hands on Leno.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit want a new number 1 ahead of the season and the Arsenal star is their top target.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the negotiations between the two clubs have not been all smooth sailing.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are not lowering their demands for £11m from Leno’s departure.

Fulham believe that the Gunners are asking for too much money but negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

Leno has given his approval to the move and is keen to join Fulham after spending last season as the number 2 at the Emirates.

The German is hopeful that an agreement will be reached between the two clubs for him to move to join Fulham.