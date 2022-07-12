Barcelona winger Memphis Depay is not interested in a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window.

Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez likes Depay and believes he is the kind of versatile forward his Barcelona squad need to keep hold of.

However, Barcelona are open to letting him go as the club are pushing to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele is also set to sign a new contract.

The Catalan giants are prepared to sell him and Tottenham are interested in securing the former Manchester United attacker.

But according to Catalan daily Sport, Depay is not open to a move to the north London club this summer.

Spurs are in contact with Barcelona for the Dutchman, but for the moment the player is not interested in the move.

Depay wants to stay at Barcelona, though he is keen to play more football and is aware that his place in the team is at risk next season.

However, he would prefer to leave Barcelona for a club who will compete for the top trophies next moving forward.

Tottenham being in the Champions League does not make a difference as Depay appears to feel they will not be fighting for the big trophies next season.