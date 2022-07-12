Manchester United target Brian Brobbey prefers a move back to Ajax, but would consider the Red Devils as an option if negotiations between RB Leipzig and the Dutch giants over a move for him drag on for too long.

The Red Devils are in the process of identifying striker targets as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club is under the scanner.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the Portuguese is part of his plans for next season is and is not for sale, but Ronaldo is keen to play in the Champions League and is looking to leave.

Ten Hag has zeroed in on Leipzig hitman Brobbey as he looks for potential replacement for Ronaldo, but Dutch giants Ajax also want him.

Brobbey played at Ajax on loan in the latter half of last term under then coach Ten Hag, and they want him back on a permanent basis, with the player also keen on the move.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are expecting to lose out on Brobbey as he has his heart set on returning to Ajax, where he initially joined as a youth player before moving to the Bundesliga.

However, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Manchester United could still seal a swoop for the 20-year-old as he will consider moving to Old Trafford as an option if negotiations between Ajax and RB Leipzig for his services take too long.

Although Ajax remains a priority for Brobbey, he has not completely ruled out the possibility of reuniting with Ten Hag in Manchester.

At present Brobbey’s agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez is working hard to get his client the move he desires, but Manchester United are not completely out of the race.