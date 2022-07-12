Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Napoli’s 31-year-old centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Blues are in the market for centre-backs after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers at the end of last season.

Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has been their top target but the Dutchman is pushing for a move to German champions Bayern Munich ahead of next season.

Nathan Ake, Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde are also on their shortlist, but nothing is imminent and the club have now made a move for Koulibaly.

It has been claimed that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs and Chelsea are close to getting an agreement over the line.

The Napoli centre-back was a target for Antonio Conte when he became Chelsea manager in 2017 but the Serie A giants have resisted selling him over the years.

Chelsea are prepared to offer him a long-term contract and a deal could be agreed upon for a fee of around €40m.

Koulibaly has been at Napoli for several years but is now prepared to move on and try a new adventure in the Premier League.

Chelsea are likely to try and bring in more defenders even after they secure the Senegal defender’s signature.