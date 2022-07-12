Sevilla have belief that they can secure the signing of Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Reguilon is not with the Tottenham squad on their pre-season tour in South Korea joining others in Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso in being left out.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is prepared to let Reguilon move on during the ongoing transfer window and he has interest from Spain.

Sevilla are interested in the left-back whom they had on loan from Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season and now want back.

The La Liga side are now growing in confidence that they can bring the left-back this summer to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

In his spell with Sevilla, Reguilon made 38 appearances and won the Europa League, making an impression as they want him back.

Many supporters were surprised at Reguilon being left off the plane for the pre-season tour as he made 25 appearances last season in the Premier League.

This summer though Tottenham have brought in Ivan Perisic, while Ryan Sessegnon has also found favour with Conte.