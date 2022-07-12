Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a priority for Iran but the Norwegian was not keen on the move.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United towards the end of last year following a dismal run of form.

Manchester United have moved on from the former striker and appointed Erik ten Hag as his permanent replacement at the end of last season.

The Norwegian has not taken up another job and it has been claimed that he had the chance to take up a job in international football.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was the top target for Iran, who are looking for a new head coach.

Dragan Skocic has left his post and Iran have been looking to bring in his replacement as soon as possible.

Solskjaer was their priority target, but it became clear that the Norwegian was not interested in the job.

The former Manchester United boss has other short-term priorities and is not interested in the Iran job.

It remains to be seen whether a job in club football becomes available for Solskjaer at some point next season.