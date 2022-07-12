Rangers are set to add City Football Group’s Ceri Bowley to their coaching unit within the next few weeks as they aim to give manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst further support, according to The Athletic.

Van Bronckhorst spent time with the City Football Group after leaving Feyenoord in the summer of 2019 and deciding to take a break from management.

There he got the opportunity to work with Bowley, who was their head of coaching support and still holds the post.

Bowley is set to leave his post though, in order to join Van Bronckhorst and his support staff consisting of Arno Phillips, Dave Vos, and Roy Makaay.

Rangers will hope that they are able to benefit from the experience Bowley gathered while being associated with the City Football Group.

There Bowley oversaw coach recruitment, coach development, and the overall football methodology of the clubs owned by the group.

It is understood that Bowley’s role at Ibrox will be varied.

Rangers expect to confirm the appointment within the next few weeks, where he will become one of Van Bronckhorst’s trusted assistants.