Leeds United forward Daniel James has insisted he is more than happy to be deployed wherever the manager Jesse Marsch wants to play him.

James arrived from Manchester United towards the end of the transfer window last summer, without the benefit of a pre-season to settle into his new environment.

Due to Patrick Bamford’s injury troubles last season, James was often drafted in to play at centre-forward by both Marsch and his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

James maintains that he would do the same if the need arose once more this campaign and went on to state he can see himself playing in any position that would be required of him by Marsch.

“I see myself playing anywhere under him”, James was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

James also pointed out that he thinks versatility is a very useful trait to possess, which will come in handy should the manager opt for a change of system.

“I think it’s important to be versatile and be able to play anywhere around the pitch”, he added.

“Nowadays it’s always great to be able to play two or three positions because if the manager ever wants to change the formation I can still fit in.”

The Whites will look to bounce back after an underwhelming campaign that saw them battle relegation for large parts of the season and eventually secure Premier League survival on the final matchday last term.

James made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United last season, scoring four goals and laying on five assists.