French giants Lyon are interested in taking on Birmingham City target and Angers star Souleyman Doumbia this summer.

Doumbia has just a year left on his contract with Angers and he could potentially leave the French team this summer.

The left-back made 27 appearances for Angers last season and the 25-year old has earned admirers due to his displays.

Birmingham are one of the clubs keen and they are said to have made an enquiry to Angers regarding the Ivory Coast star.

The Blues could be in for some serious competition though as Lyon have taken an interest in him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Lyon have lost out on Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United and are in the market for a left-back with Doumbia a player they are now keen on.

Aside from Lyon, German side Union Berlin are also interested and Birmingham City are not lacking for rivals in the chase for Doumbia.

Birmingham are facing an uncertain ownership situation and are looking to improve on their disappointing 20th place in the Championship last season.