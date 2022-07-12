Manchester United are growing confident about their prospects of signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants have already failed with two bids worth €45m and €50m, respectively, as Ajax seek to make it difficult for Martinez to leave this summer.

The defender has made it clear to Ajax that he wants to move on in the ongoing transfer window and Manchester United are his preferred destination.

There were claims that Ajax were prepared to sell at €50m but the Dutch giants revised their demands once Manchester United touched that figure with their last offer.

But it has been claimed that there is growing confidence within Manchester United about the prospects of a deal.

The Dutch champions are believed to be now holding out for a fee of €60m before agreeing to sell.

However, it has been claimed that Ajax are now open to discussing a compromise figure with Manchester United.

A fresh round of talks are expected to take place between Manchester United and Ajax over reaching an agreement this week.

Martinez has been pushing Ajax to sit down with Manchester United and negotiate his departure.