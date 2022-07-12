Newcastle United are pondering over whether to spend the rest of their transfer budget on trying to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Isak has unanimously emerged as the top attacking target for the Newcastle hierarchy as they seek to add a forward to their squad.

Newcastle have been scouting the striker for more than three years and he is their priority target at the moment.

But it has been claimed that Newcastle would have to smash their transfer record to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies have already spent £52m on defenders and a goalkeeper in the shape of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

Newcastle are now considering whether to blow the rest of their budget on trying to bring in Isak this summer.

They would have to spend more than the £42m fee they forked out to get their hands on Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe would ideally like to bring in two attackers, but bringing in Isak would mean that they would have to sacrifice that extra signing.

However, the Swede’s ability to play across the front three would be something the Newcastle boss would like to have in his squad.

Isak scored just six goals in La Liga last season but Real Sociedad want big money before they could agree to sell him.