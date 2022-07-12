Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has insisted that there is no pressure on the Whites’ new signings in pre-season, with the trip to Australia mainly one to build team spirit.

The Whites have added Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to the squad after losing Kalvin Phillips and are now preparing for Raphinha’s departure.

Bamford made only nine appearances in the Premier League during an injury-ridden 2021/22 season adding up to 559 minutes, scoring and assisting twice each.

The forward stated that the most important thing with any new signing is that they are good people who fit in easily, no matter the talent they possess, and was impressed by what he has seen of the new arrivals so far.

“Top lads! I think the most important thing with any new signings, and we’ve got a fair few, is that they’re good lads and fit into the group”, Bamford told Leeds Live.

“It doesn’t matter how good a player you are, if you’re not a good lad, a bad egg, then it doesn’t quite fit. But all of these lads are top guys and they fit in seamlessly.

“I think this trip is important for them as well because you do get to know them better. But as I said, they’re proper good lads and I think we’re going to enjoy playing with them.”

Bamford further noted that the new signings, many of whose reputations as good players preceded their arrival, will have no pressure weighing on their shoulders.

He is of the opinion that they can take their time to get up to speed on the pitch once they fit in to the group.

“There’s no pressure on them. You know some of them because they’re good players”, he added.

“I think the most important thing was fitting in to the group.

“They’ve done that so then they can take as much time as they need to bed in football wise.”

Leeds United will look to improve on a lacklustre campaign that saw them secure their Premier League survival only on the final matchday of last season, with Bamford’s absence in attack particularly telling.