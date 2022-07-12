Alexander Isak’s price is too high for Newcastle United with no suggestion their view on that has changed, according to the Daily Mail.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants to add a striker to the squad during the ongoing transfer window and it has been suggested Newcastle could move for Isak.

They admire the Real Sociedad striker, but would have to consume the remainder of their summer budget to land him given the likely costs involved.

And there is no suggestion that Newcastle, who have held the belief that Isak’s price is too high, will do that to take him to St James’ Park.

The club continue to be linked with a host of players as Howe looks for reinforcements and a swoop for Isak appears unlikely at present due to the cost involved.

Isak, 22, has a further four years left to run on his contract at Real Sociedad, with no pressure on the Spanish side to cash in on him.

He scored six goals in La Liga for Real Sociedad last season, along with striking three times in their Europa League campaign.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will try to bring Isak to the Premier League before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.