Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has indicated that he is could be on his way to joining Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 31-year-old defender’s future at Napoli has come under the scanner due to serious interest from Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over an agreement and the club are reportedly close to getting a deal agreed with the Serie A giants for a fee of €40m.

They are also set to offer him a long-term contract to move to Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer window.

Koulibaly stressed that he will talk about the potential move to Chelsea at a later time, but stressed that the negotiations are on the right track.

He was quoted as saying by Eurosport France when asked about the interest from Chelsea: “I’ll confirm that later, but it is on the right track.”

Chelsea are in the market for defenders and Matthijs de Ligt was their top target, but the Juventus man wants to join Bayern Munich.

The Blues are expected to sign more defenders despite the potential arrival of Koulibaly this summer.

Koulibaly has been linked with moving to the Premier League in a host of previous transfer windows.