Celtic attacking midfielder David Turnbull has backed himself to cement his place in Ange Postecoglou’s line-up once more despite the added competition this season.

The Australian tactician relied heavily on the 23-year-old Scottish international during the first half of the 2021/22 season, until he suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss 17 games for the Hoops.

Even so, Turnbull made 42 appearances in all competitions for Celtic last season, scoring ten goals and laying on eight assists.

Despite greater competition for places in the team, Turnbull believes he has what it takes to stake a claim for a long run in the starting line-up this term.

“Everybody is fighting for that place in the team, so you need to do your best every game and that’s what I’m going to try to do”, Turnbull was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

Turnbull further noted that in his opinion he is improving every week and stressed he has a lot more to offer the team both on and off the ball.

“I want to improve and I feel like I’m improving every week and in every game. That’s what I want to do and I feel I’m bringing a lot to the team”, he added.

“Hopefully I can bring more goals and more assists, whatever it is, and defensively work as hard as I can.

“I just try to contribute to the team, and if that’s scoring or creating goals or whatever, it’s just about doing my best for the team and if they come along then I’m happy with that.”

Celtic capped off last season by reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers and qualified for the group stage of next season’s Champions League in the process.