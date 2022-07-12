West Ham United target Justin Kluivert was not part of the Roma squad that flew out to Portugal earlier today for a pre-season camp.

Kluivert spent last season on loan at Nice and has a year left on his contract with the Serie A giants, but he does not feature heavily in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Roma are open to offers for him and would prefer to sell him this summer given his current contract situation.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing him and they have already asked about his situation as they assess a move.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the forward is not in the Roma squad that travelled to Portugal earlier today for a pre-season camp.

Roma are keen to find a solution for him soon and Mourinho has left him out of his pre-season camp.

Marseille have reportedly tabled an offer for him, but it is unclear whether Roma have accepted the bid or not.

The Serie A giants are keen to sort out his future and move him on as soon as possible this summer.

Kluivert is also ready to find a new club soon in order to get a fresh start away from Roma.