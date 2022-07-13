Bayern Munich managed to secure a special clause in their agreement with Leeds United that would see them receive a payment if Marc Roca plays a certain number of games.

Roca left the German champions to join Leeds this summer on a four-year contract for a deal worth €12m after struggling to make an impact in Bavaria.

The Spaniard was a bit-part player at Bayern Munich during his two-year stay and made just 24 appearances for the club.

The Bavarians are aware of Roca’s potential and did secure a special add-on clause with Leeds based on how many games he would end up playing for the Whites.

According to the German magazine Sport Bild, Leeds have agreed to pay a fee of €1.25m every time Roca plays 25 games for the Yorkshire giants.

The figure could go up to €5m based on the agreement between the German champions and Leeds.

Therefore, if Roca ends up making 100 appearances for Leeds, the Bavarians would get the full €5m in add-ons.

After two disappointing years at Bayern Munich, Roca will hope to cement a starting spot in Jesse Marsch’s team once the season starts next month.