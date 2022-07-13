Club Brugge are yet to receive an offer from AC Milan for the signature of Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere that comes close to their demands for him.

The Whites are in the market for more attacking reinforcements and Belgian starlet De Ketelaere is at the top of their wish list.

Leeds are inching closer to confirming the exit of one of their key players in attack, with Raphinha set to join Barcelona and they have been tipped to step up interest in De Ketelaere once the Brazilian exits.

But Leeds are facing strong competition for the Club Brugge man’s services as Serie A champions AC Milan are also keen to snap him up.

The Rossoneri can offer De Ketelaere Champions League football next term, and he is claimed to prefer a move to Milan over Yorkshire.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, AC Milan have so far not made any offers for De Ketelaere that come close to Club Brugge’s valuation.

The Jupiler Pro League giants are ready to part ways with the 21-year-old, but for the right price and Italians are yet to match their demands.

De Ketelaere already has a personal term understanding with AC Milan.

Raphinha’s big money exit will provide Leeds with an influx of cash, which will ensure that Jesse March will have a funds available to reinforce his attacking department and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can beat AC Milan in the race for De Ketelaere.