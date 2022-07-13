Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in snapping up Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen this summer.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Coventry City in the Championship and has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States.

He is expected to be moved on again this summer and has attracted interest from Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the ongoing transfer window.

But the defender has knocked back an offer from the Rotterdam side and now has clubs in England who are vying for his signature.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the Chelsea left-back this summer.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League in 23 years and have been one of the more active clubs in the market.

They are looking to bring in a full-back and the Dutch defender has emerged as an option for Steve Cooper’s side.

Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League, are also looking to convince Maatsen to accept a move back to the Championship ahead of the new season.

The Dutchman’s preference is to stay in England and is considering the options on his table.