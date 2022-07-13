Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has expressed his delight that the Blades have been able to beat off other competitors to land the signature of Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

In 2016, the centre-back made the switch to the Championship with Magpies form Aston Villa and he helped Newcastle to gain promotion back to Premier League in his first season

After the arrival of Eddie Howe at St. James Park, the 32-year-old fell down the pecking order and in the ongoing transfer window he has signed a season-long deal with the Blades.

Sheffield United manager Heckingbottom is of the opinion that the vast experience of the 32-year-old will come in handy as his team will push for another promotion bid in the upcoming campaign.

Heckingbottom stated his satisfaction that Sheffield United were able to recruit Clark amidst interest from various other clubs and stressed that the club will have high expectations of the player in the forthcoming season.

“Ciaran brings with him a lot of experience and with that relevant experience, he has played in this division and has won promotion from this division”, Heckingbottom told Sheffield United TV.

“He wanted to go out on loan and, luckily for us, he chose us ahead of other clubs that were in for him.

“Ciaran is well respected in the dressing rooms he has been in, that’s the feedback we’ve had, I’m sure he will settle in well.

“We’ll put big demands on him with regards to the way we train and what we want from him, but I’m sure he is looking forward to it.”

Clark will aim to quickly establish himself at Sheffield United and help the Blades’ promotion push next season.