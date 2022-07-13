Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is close to signing for Eredivisie runners-up PSV Eindhoven on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Branthwaite, who made only eight appearances for Everton during the 2021/22 season, scoring once, enjoyed only four starts under Frank Lampard as the Toffees battled relegation toward the end of the term.

The Toffees have secured the signature of free agent James Tarkowski this summer as Lampard seeks to add a little robustness to his backline.

That is likely to reduce Branthwaite’s already limited game time further and the Philips Stadion outfit are best placed to offer the defender a way out.

The 20-year-old is close to joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven on loan as manager Ruud van Nistelrooy looks to reshape the defence he inherited, which had the worst defensive record in the top four of the Eredivisie last term.

Van Nistelrooy has already brought in versatile defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Branthwaite was left out of the squad that travelled to the United States for Everton’s pre-season tour, with fixtures scheduled against Arsenal and Minnesota United.

The England Under-20 international will be hoping the move helps him garner some first team experience so as to kickstart his fledgling Everton career.