Hibernian academy director Steve Kean has expressed his delight at signing 16-year-old Reuben McAllister, who was also on the radar of Celtic and Rangers.

The 16-year-old has joined Hibernian from Bristol City and has signed a three-year contract with the club.

The teenager was in-demand amongst several clubs in Scotland and England, with notably Celtic and Rangers interested in getting their hands on the young talent this summer.

But Hibs managed to beat both the Glasgow giants to McAllister’s signature and Kean is delighted to have the player under his wing at the Hibernian academy.

He feels the club have pulled off a real coup by signing McAllister and believes he has the ability and potential to be a top player.

Kean stressed that the club have a clear plan for his development going forward and he is excited to see what the youngster does in the near future.

The Hibernian academy director told the club’s official website: “Bringing a player of Reuben’s ability is a real coup for Hibernian FC. We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.

“He’s a left-footed creative midfielder who has a real ability on the ball; he can see a pass and loves opening up defences. Alongside that, he’s not afraid to put his foot in and to win the ball back.

“Our games’ programme will help him with the transition from youth football to men’s football.

“Some weeks he will face elite youth players, then the next he will face senior pros.

“These experiences will stretch him, and push on his overall development as a player.

“He is a real talent and someone we’re really excited to work with and welcome to Hibernian FC.”

McAllister will hope to make a big impression in the academy and break into the Hibernian first team as soon as possible.