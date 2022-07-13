Last season, Sinisterra made 49 appearances for Feyenoord, netting 23 goals and handing out 14 assists as they reached the Europa Conference League final.
The 23-year-old was snapped up by the Whites from Feyenoord on a five-year contract for a transfer fee somewhere around £21m as a possible Raphinha successor at Elland Road.
Sinisterra admitted that Leeds made contact with his camp a long time ago for a possible transfer move and the Colombian revealed that he studied the Whites’ matches to prepare himself to adapt quickly to his new manager’s tactics.
“I saw a lot of games”, Sinisterra told Leeds Live.
“We were speaking with Leeds a long time ago, so I tried to be focused and see the games and get ready for when the opportunity came.
“I can’t remember [when Leeds made contact], but we have spoken for a long time.”
Last week, the Colombian travelled to Australia with his new team-mates for the Whites’ pre-season tour and all eyes will be on Sinisterra as he is anticipated to make his club debut against Brisbane Roar on Thursday.