Luis Sinisterra has revealed that before joining Leeds United he watched the Whites’ games in order to become quickly used to the way they play.

Last season, Sinisterra made 49 appearances for Feyenoord, netting 23 goals and handing out 14 assists as they reached the Europa Conference League final.

The 23-year-old was snapped up by the Whites from Feyenoord on a five-year contract for a transfer fee somewhere around £21m as a possible Raphinha successor at Elland Road.

Sinisterra admitted that Leeds made contact with his camp a long time ago for a possible transfer move and the Colombian revealed that he studied the Whites’ matches to prepare himself to adapt quickly to his new manager’s tactics.

“I saw a lot of games”, Sinisterra told Leeds Live.

“We were speaking with Leeds a long time ago, so I tried to be focused and see the games and get ready for when the opportunity came.

“I can’t remember [when Leeds made contact], but we have spoken for a long time.”

Last week, the Colombian travelled to Australia with his new team-mates for the Whites’ pre-season tour and all eyes will be on Sinisterra as he is anticipated to make his club debut against Brisbane Roar on Thursday.