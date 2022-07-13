Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has stressed that he is happy to be able to work with his squad in an environment vastly different from the pressure cooker when he took over following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure.

Bielsa was relieved of his duties after a fourth successive loss in February as the Whites were placed 16th, with relegation from the Premier League looking a real possibility.

The Whites managed to secure Premier League survival only on the final matchday of the 2021/22 season, thanks to a late Jack Harrison winner away to Brentford, finishing in 17th place as fellow strugglers Burnley lost at home to suffer the drop.

Marsch had to come in and steady the ship at a difficult time, but now relishes the opportunity to truly build the team in his image.

“It’s been nice to work with the group when we’re not under constant pressure to perform every weekend or every third day and we can focus more on our process”, Marsch told Leeds United’s official website.

“At the end of last year we were introducing tactical ideas, but it was so much about managing the game to get as many points as we could.

“I’m much more about the process and developing a team the right way, but relegation demanded we couldn’t do that.”

Marsch is proud of the team for the fighting spirit they showed early in his tenure and is hopeful that they can play better football in the upcoming campaign.

He noted that the Whites have every reason to feel buoyant about their chances of having a good season, with plenty of potential to grow.

“I’m proud of the team for the way they performed and stuck together and now we have to play better football, maintaining the belief and mentality from the group”, he added.

“We’ve got potential to grow and have a good season and we’re all hopeful and optimistic about our chances.”

Leeds will look to recapture the form they displayed in their first season back in the top flight following a 16-year absence, with points garnered against almost every team placed above them in the Premier League table.