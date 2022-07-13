Steven Gerrard has revealed that Aston Villa decided to not include Carney Chukwuemeka in their pre-season tour owing to his contractual situation, amidst interest from Barcelona.

Chukwuemeka is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park and Lions want to sign him on fresh terms.

Aston Villa have handed the midfielder a new contract offer, but he is yet to accept it, while the likes of Barcelona are showing interest in snaring him away.

The Midlands outfit have travelled to Australia for their pre-season tour but Chukwuemeka has stayed behind in England.

And Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he omitted the 18-year-old from their Australia trip owing to his contractual situation.

Gerrard stressed that Chukwuemeka is yet to sign the new deal that the club have given him and as such he felt the best thing for him is to continue training in England.

“Carney is yet to sign a contract offer that has been in place for some time now”, Gerrard told Villa TV.

“I’ve decided the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor.”

As it stands, Chukwuemeka can negotiate a deal to join another club in January, while Aston Villa are only entitled to receive his training costs as compensation.