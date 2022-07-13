Leeds United have denied any interest in signing former Manchester United star Juan Mata this summer, according to the Times.

The Whites have already signed six players in the form of Brenden Aronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Darko Gyabi.

Leeds are set to bag another fee from the confirmed departure of Raphinha, who will be joining Barcelona after he passes a medical.

The Yorkshire giants are in the market for a striker this summer but it has been claimed in Spain that they are in talks to sign Mata on a free transfer.

However, that talk is wide of the mark as Leeds are not considering signing the veteran midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Mata is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season and is looking for a new club.

He is believed to be preferring a move back to Spain, but he has been linked with a move back to England with Leeds.

But the Whites are not in for him and are considering other players at this stage of the transfer window.

It is unclear whether Mata would have considered an offer from Leeds given his long connection with Manchester United.