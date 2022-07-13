Manchester United are convinced that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants the move to Old Trafford despite contrary claims, according to ESPN.

De Jong has been Erik ten Hag’s top target all summer and negotiations over a deal have dragged on for several weeks.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs, but the money that Barcelona owe to De Jong has emerged as the roadblock in the negotiations.

Richard Arnold and John Murtough have been in Barcelona to resolve the issue, but Manchester United’s CEO and the director of football are reportedly set to leave the city without agreeing on a deal.

There are also claims that De Jong is still not interested in swapping Barcelona for Manchester United, but the Red Devils are disputing that version of the story.

Manchester United are certain that the Dutchman is prepared to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag has been in contact with the player and has managed to sell the project to his former Ajax star.

Manchester United believe the deferred payments remain the key stumbling block towards agreeing on a deal.

De Jong is not prepared to forego the €20m that he is due from Barcelona before leaving but the Catalan giants do not want to pay that figure to the player.

Barcelona also need to sell the Dutchman as his departure is central to their transfer plans this summer.