Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is not a priority target for Napoli, who are seeking a replacement for Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly.

A €40m deal is in place for Koulibaly to join Chelsea and he is expected to undergo a medical in London soon ahead of joining the Blues.

Napoli have gone to work to seek a replacement and have been looking at a number of targets as they consider their options.

They have carried out contacts to assess the possibility of signing Bailly as the potential replacement for Koulibaly.

But according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Manchester United defender is a distant possibility for the Serie A giants at the moment.

The Ivory Coast defender is not their priority target as they focus on getting in a replacement for the Senegal centre-back.

Fenerbahce’s Kim Min-Jae is the defender Napoli want and they are concentrating their efforts on signing him at the moment.

If they miss out on their top target, Bailly will emerge as an option for the Serie A giants this summer.

Manchester United are open to letting him go but the defender wants to stay and fight for a place in the team.