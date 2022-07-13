Paris Saint-Germain are yet to meet the financial demands of Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca, a player that West Ham United are in talks to sign.

Scamacca has been heavily linked with a move away from Sassuolo this summer with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who are in talks to sign him and they are claimed to be holding talks with Sassuolo to work out an agreement to take him to the London Stadium.

The Italy international is also a big target for PSG, who have been laying down the groundwork for a deal to sign him this summer.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are yet to meet the financial demands of Sassuolo for a deal.

It has been claimed that PSG are working on a deal to sign him from the Italian club for a fee worth up to €40m.

However, Sassuolo are not prepared to sell him at that figure and want more money before agreeing on a deal.

The Serie A club are said to be holding out for around €50m before they could agree to sell Scamacca this summer.

PSG have work to do before they can sign the forward and could also need to sell players in order to balance the books.