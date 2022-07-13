Rangers have approached Charleroi over a move for midfielder Adem Zorgane but their current offer is deemed to low by the Belgians.

The Gers have been busy on the transfer front so far in the window, with no fewer than four new signings in through the door.

But Rangers are yet to bolster their midfield this summer, a position boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is keen to add more depth to.

The Scottish giants have identified a potential midfield target in Belgium in the shape of Zorgane, who is currently on the books at Charleroi.

And according to French journalist Nabil Djellit, Rangers along with Ligue 1 side Toulouse, have approached the Belgians over a deal for Zorgane.

However, Les Zebres currently deem the offers on the table for the midfielder from Rangers and Toulouse too low.

The 22-year-old only signed a new deal at Charleroi last week, which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2027.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will make further moves for Zorgane this summer, with his future firmly in the hands of Charleroi.