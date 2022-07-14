AC Milan have failed with another bid for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere but the Rossoneri are confident that they will have a deal in place over the weekend.

De Ketelaere is a big target for Leeds and the Whites have been tipped to step up their pursuit of him given Raphinha’s switch to Barcelona.

The Belgian though prefers a move to AC Milan and already has an understanding on personal terms with the Italians.

The Rossoneri have failed with a bid worth €25m and it has been claimed that Club Brugge have rejected another offer from them.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan’s latest offer was an upfront fee of €27m plus add-ons.

It was deemed not good enough by the Belgian giants, but AC Milan are now confident that they will get a deal done over the weekend.

AC Milan are aware that they have to reach or get close to Club Brugge’s asking price.

The Rossoneri are already planning to table another bid worth €30m and another €5m in add-ons.

De Ketelaere is pushing for a move to AC Milan and the Rossoneri are growing in confidence that a deal is getting close.