Arsenal are prioritising signing Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after missing out on Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez, according to The Athletic.

With Martinez choosing Manchester United over the Gunners, Arsenal have now turned their attention towards getting their hands on Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international has been on Arsenal’s shortlist all summer and the club have now made their move to land him this summer.

They are working on a deal to take Zinchenko to the Emirates as part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the squad ahead of the new season.

The Arsenal boss has been keen on reuniting with the player who he coached when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

They have maintained a strong relationship and Zinchenko would be open to a move to the Emirates.

The two clubs are in contact over a potential transfer and Manchester City are ready to sell the 25-year-old if their valuation is met.

A deal is still not in place but talks continued and Arsenal are pushing to reach an agreement over a fee.

The north London side have already signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and are now hoping Zinchenko makes the same journey this summer.