PSV Eindhoven are enjoying a period of calmness around Leicester City and Newcastle United target Ibrahim Sangare.

The highly rated midfielder has attracted interest this summer and is claimed to believe he will be playing in the Premier League following the transfer window.

Sangare has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including both Leicester and Newcastle, while Liverpool have scouted him.

However, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, all is calm around Sangare at present, which is good news for the Eredivisie side.

PSV Eindhoven are not dealing with proposals for the player, who was considered to be one of their top performers last term.

Being able to keep hold of Sangare would be a big boost for PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The transfer window remains open until 1st September though and the Dutch outfit could be tested over the coming weeks.

Sangare made a total of 48 appearances for PSV Eindhoven over the course of last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.