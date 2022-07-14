Everton’s versatile winger Alex Iwobi has credited his incredible support system consisting of people at the Merseyside club, the Nigeria national team and his family for their part in turning around his fortunes towards the end of the season.

Many regard the turning point as the 99th minute winner Iwobi scored against Newcastle United at Goodison Park, but the 26-year-old begs to differ.

Iwobi considers the turning point to be the red card he picked up against Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations, with which he hit rock bottom.

Following that incident, he reached out to his support system and they helped him weather that storm, before the arrival of a manager at Everton who believed in him in the form of Frank Lampard.

“I had lows of not really playing under the previous manager [Rafael Benitez] and then that red card was one of the hardest challenges to overcome”, Iwobi told the Liverpool Echo.

Iwobi reiterated his gratitude towards his support system, saying that his performances in Everton’s resurgence to finish in 16th place would not have been possible otherwise.

“What I am grateful for is the support system I have at this club, with Nigeria and with my family. They were able to talk to me and get through to me”, he added.

“That is why I was able to have a decent run towards the end of the season because without them I would have been struggling.”

Everton managed to secure their Premier League survival with a game to spare after beating Crystal Palace at home despite conceding two goals in the first half.