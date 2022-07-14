Paolo Di Canio has admitted that he is unsure whether Gianluca Scamacca can get into the starting eleven at West Ham United from the very start if they manage to sign him.

The Hammers have identified Sassuolo hitman Scamacca as their top choice to reinforce their attacking department with boss David Moyes keen to provide more support and competition for Michail Antonio up front.

West Ham have already submitted an initial bid for the Italian hitman, and are continuing talks with the Serie A side over the structure of a deal as they push to land him.

But former West Ham star Di Canio has revealed that he is not sure whether Scamacca can nail down a spot in the starting eleven under Moyes from the very start if he joins as the Premier League is tough.

Di Canio pointed to how Sebastien Haller, who had a prolific goalscoring record at Eintracht Frankfurt, struggled at the London Stadium, while he also stressed that the Italian would have to compete with a key player like Antonio for a starting spot.

“It is not easy to be a starter in the Premier League, it is a tough league”, Di Canio told Sky Italia.

“I am reminded of Haller, who at Eintracht Frankfurt scored a goal every two games while he struggled at West Ham.

“He [Scamacca] is no [Romelu] Lukaku.

“Then at West Ham there is Antonio, who is a focal point.

“I don’t know if he will be a starter right away.”

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will indeed get a deal over the line for Scamacca with French champions Paris Saint-Germain also pushing to land him.