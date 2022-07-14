Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Jesse Lingard needs to lower his wage demands and join West Ham United this summer.

Lingard is available on a free transfer this summer after he left Manchester United, but is yet to find a new club.

West Ham, where he had a fruitful loan spell last year, want him but his wage demands have emerged as the major stumbling block for any deal to be agreed upon.

Agbonlahor stressed that West Ham cannot rip up their wage structure to accommodate Lingard as there are players who have been more consistent and would demand more money if the former Manchester United star’s demands are indulged.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “It’s a big problem for the clubs who have been linked with him.

“West Ham are thinking Michail Antonio has done great for us, we can’t give you more than him.

“Jarrod Bowen has done amazing for us, we can’t give him more than him.

“You can’t give Jesse Lingard £150,000 or £180,000, everyone’s going to be standing outside the owner’s office.

“[Tomas] Soucek, [Aaron] Cresswell – these players have done it for years at West Ham and he is not going to get the money he is asking for.”

Lingard also has offers from the MLS, but Agbonlahor feels even in the US his wage demands are likely to be deemed excessive and says they only pay big money for top stars.

The former striker believes Lingard should just lower his demands and accept a move to West Ham this summer.

“I can’t see him getting that money in the MLS because even the MLS in the last four or five years are changing their wage structure.

“You can’t just go there and expect to get crazy money unless you are an A-list name like a Zlatan [Ibrahimovic].

“He is in a tricky scenario where he needs to lower those wage demands and go to West Ham.”