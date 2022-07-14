Rangers have already rejected offers for Calvin Bassey this summer, amid interest from another club in the shape of Ajax, according to the Daily Express.

Bassey impressed for Rangers last season and showcased himself to a big audience during the Gers’ run to the final of the Europa League.

He has been linked with several sides over the summer transfer window so far, with it now being suggested that Ajax are keen to snap him up.

However, Rangers know Bassey is a wanted man and have already turned down bids for him this summer.

The Gers have fielded offers for the Nigeria international, but none have met their expectations and they have knocked them back.

Bassey made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions for Rangers over the course of last season, picking up eight bookings in the process.

The defender, who can operate at left-back or centre-back, has another two years left to run on his Ibrox deal.

It remains to be seen if he will still be at Rangers by the time the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.