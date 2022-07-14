Rangers did not fail with a loan move to snap up 18-year-old Cameron Congreve from Championship side Swansea City, despite claims to the contrary, according to the Rangers Review.

After plenty of new additions in attack this summer, the Gers’ focus now shifts to finding a midfielder capable of going from one box to the other.

Towards that end, Rangers remain interested in Bayern Munich youngster Malik Tillman, with other options on the table should they fail to land the starlet.

It was suggested that Rangers had lodged a loan bid for Swansea man Congreve, but the club have categorically denied those claims.

Congreve has now signed a new deal with the Swans but it was not the result of a failed approach to loan the Welsh midfielder on Rangers’ part.

A new midfielder is high on the Gers’ priorities after the transfer of former lynchpin Joe Aribo to Southampton in the Premier League.

Aribo was versatile, playing in as many as five different positions during the 2021/22 season, in what proved to be an eventful final campaign as Rangers finished as runners-up in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

Rangers will start their campaign with a trip away to Livingston, followed by their qualification campaign for the next edition of the Champions League.