Kiko Casilla has lavished praise on his soon to be former Leeds United team-mate Raphinha as he prepares for life as a Barcelona player this summer.

Leeds and Barcelona have announced an agreement for Raphinha and the Brazilian is on the verge of completing the move to the Catalan giants.

Chelsea also wanted him this summer but the winger refused the Blues and gave Barcelona the time to sort out their finances and work out an agreement with the Whites.

Casilla saw the Brazilian at close quarters when they were together at Leeds and stressed that anyone who trains with Raphinha would understand that the player is special.

The goalkeeper insisted that he is an ultra-professional and works his socks off for the team, unlike Brazilian players of yesteryears.

He highlighted the winger’s work ethic and admitted that he is a delight inside the dressing room as well.

Casilla told Catalan daily Sport: “When you see him train, you will know that he has something different and that he stands out a lot.

“He is very professional and hardworking, not the typical Brazilian from earlier years.

“He stays 20 minutes after training to practice set-pieces and is very friendly.”

Jesse Marsch has insisted that the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will help Leeds to take the next step in their development.