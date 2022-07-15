William Saliba is prepared to demand a permanent transfer away from Arsenal if he is not guaranteed a starting spot in the team, according to the Independent.

The 21-year-old centre-back was voted Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year last season for his performances at Marseille during his loan stint last season.

The Frenchman has been keen to leave Arsenal as he wants to play regular football and is not ready to be a bit part player at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has shut down suggestions that Saliba will be allowed to leave this summer but the player is now ready to push for the move.

It has been claimed that Saliba is ready to ask for a permanent transfer if he is not assured of a place in the Arsenal starting eleven next season.

After being a certainty in the Marseille team, last term, the Frenchman is not ready to be a squad player at Arsenal.

It is likely to depend on his performances in pre-season but if Saliba finds himself sidelined at the start of the campaign, he is ready to demand a transfer.

The French giants have been planning to make a move for him towards the end of the window when it would be clear whether Saliba has broken into the starting eleven.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the defender’s situation with a view to potentially snaring him away from Arsenal this summer.