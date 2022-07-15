Paris Saint-Germain have slapped a substantial €6m asking price on the head of Celtic target Edouard Michut, according to the Independent.

Michut made his debut for the French giants in the 2020/21 season and played five times in the league in the last campaign.

Celtic are keen on taking the talent to Scotland and it was claimed in some quarters that they are closing in on a deal.

In a squad filled with stars, Michut might find it difficult to get into the Paris Saint-Germain team next season and Celtic were rated as a possible destination.

However, Celtic’s hopes have been dealt a big blow as PSG want a fee of €6m for Michut.

They also want a 25 per cent sell-on clause including in any deal which takes the 19-year-old away from Paris.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has now played down his interest in signing Michut and the Bhoys are likely to need PSG to reduce their demands if a deal is to happen.

Nice are keen on the PSG starlet and could make a move to land him in the coming weeks.